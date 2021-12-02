Second brother testifies Smollett paid for staged attack

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A second man has testified that Jussie Smollett plotted a racist and anti-gay attack on himself and paid him and his brother to carry it out. Olabingo Osundairo testified Thursday that the former “Empire” actor gave them lines to shout and pointed out a surveillance camera he said would capture the hoax on video. His testimony echoed the account his brother, Abimbola Osundairo, gave on the witness stand Wednesday about the January 2019 hoax downtown Chicago. Smollett’s attorneys say he is the victim of a real attack and suggested the brothers lied about it being a staged hoax so they could get money from the actor.