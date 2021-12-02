State rests case at Smollett trial after star witnesses

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The state has rested its case to jurors at Jussie Smollett’s trial after key testimony from two brothers who said the actor plotted a racist and anti-gay attack on himself and paid them to carry it out. After a three-day presentation of evidence, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the presiding judge Thursday evening that the prosecution was finished. The defense began its case immediately, including by calling Brandon Moore, Smollett’s music manager at the time. Smollett’s attorneys say their client is the victim of a real attack and suggested the brothers lied about it being a staged hoax so they could get money from the actor.