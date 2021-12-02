Top buyer Egypt shops around at its international arms fair

Egypt has concluded its second international weapons fair. The country has one of the Middle East’s largest armies, ranks as a top global arms importer and is looking to grow its arsenal while moving away from U.S. suppliers. The four-day expo featured hundreds of exhibitors and ended Thursday. There was no immediate word of weapons deals resulting from the fair. Under Egypt’s president, the government has overseen a widespread crackdown on dissent while expanding the already significant role the military has played in society for decades. The Biden administration has raised human rights questions before releasing military aid and hardware to the country.