UK court to rule in Meghan’s privacy suit against publisher

LONDON (AP) — A British court is set to reaffirm or quash a ruling that a British newspaper publisher breached the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. A High Court judge ruled in February that publication of the letter that the former Meghan Markle wrote to her father Thomas Markle after she married Prince Harry in 2018 was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.” The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website challenged that decision at the Court of Appeal. Associated Newspapers disputed Meghan’s claim that she did not intend the letter to be seen by anyone but her father. Three appeals judges will give their ruling Thursday.