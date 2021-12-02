US started inquiry into Cuomo sexual harassment claims

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials have disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice began a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The exact nature of the inquiry made public Thursday and its current status was unclear. The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul said it hired a law firm in October to handle “matters relating to ongoing investigations,” and that one of those matters was an investigation by the Justice Department’s civil rights division. Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone.