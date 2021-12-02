Virginia House recount underway; could affirm GOP majority

By BEN FINLEY and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Election officials in Virginia have begun the painstaking process of recounting votes in one of two unresolved races that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates. Elections officials and representatives from both parties in Virginia Beach took part Thursday in the secondary counting of ballots requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew. The freshman delegate currently represents the 85th House District. Askew and fellow Democratic Del. Martha Mugler of the 91st District requested recounts after certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed their GOP challengers ahead by razor-thin margins.