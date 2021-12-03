$250,000 bond for deputy charged in Casey Goodson shooting

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A magistrate has set a $250,000 bond for the Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times. Now-retired Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, was charged with murder and reckless homicide almost a year after the Dec. 4, 2020, killing of Goodson, who was Black. Meade pleaded not guilty to those charges Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. A lawyer for Goodson’s family criticized the bond as too low given the circumstances. Meade’s attorney has provided an account of the confrontation that argued the shooting was justified because Goodson pointed a gun at Meade.