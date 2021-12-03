Census Bureau works to improve confidence in 2020 headcount

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

The Census Bureau is working to increase the public’s confidence in the numbers it gathered during the 2020 census. It plans to fix problems caused by the unprecedented challenges of conducting a U.S. head count during a pandemic, natural disasters and Trump administration efforts to politicize the process. The Census Bureau announced that it will bypass tradition and not rely on 2020 census data solely as the basis for creating its annual estimates of the U.S. population. The public can comment on a second change, which would allow states, municipalities and tribal nations to challenge results on the numbers of people living in dorms, prisons and nursing homes.