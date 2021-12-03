Charging decision due for parents in Oxford High shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE

Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The office of a Michigan prosecutor says she will announce a charging decision Friday involving the parents of a boy who is accused of killing four students at Oxford High School. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Thursday that the parents’ actions went “far beyond negligence.” Jennifer and James Crumbley did not return a message left by The Associated Press. The suspect is 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley. He has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism, for the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit. Four students were killed and seven more people were injured. Three were in hospitals in stable condition.