Evidence at Maxwell trial: massage table, unfolded in court

By TOM HAYS

NEW YORK (AP) — A folding massage table used by financier Jeffrey Epstein was carried into a Manhattan courtroom and set up in front of a jury on Friday to bolster allegations he teamed up with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to sexually exploit underage victims. The theatrical flourish in federal court in Manhattan was meant to bolster testimony from a key accuser at Maxwell’s ongoing sex-abuse trial. The accuser has alleged the massages were used as a pretense for the sexual encounters with Epstein that sometimes included Maxwell. The 59-year-old Maxwell denies the allegations. The evidence was presented over defense objections calling it prejudicial.