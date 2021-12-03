Expert: Police should have been told before school shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded. An expert and parents of students slain in a 2018 school shooting in Florida say police should have been alerted before Tuesday’s rampage.