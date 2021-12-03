Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden. Earlier Friday, the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. Russia-West tensions escalated recently with Ukraine and its Western backers becoming increasingly concerned that a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border could signal Moscow’s intention to invade. The U.S. has threatened the Kremlin with the toughest sanctions yet if it launches an attack. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Friday put the number of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russia-annexed Crimea at 94,300, warning that a “large-scale escalation” is possible in January.