Lawyer: Parents in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE

Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says two parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in a Michigan high school shooting left town for their own safety but are returning to face arraignment. Shannon Smith spoke after authorities said they were searching for Jennifer and James Crumbley. They are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday. Crumbley’s parents were charged Friday. A prosecutor says they gave their son access to a gun and didn’t intervene despite problems at school that day. Smith says the parents have not fled from authorities. She didn’t say when they would appear in court.