Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:00 AM

Macron visits Gulf seeking arms deal, stronger regional role

By BARBARA SURK
Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the energy-rich Persian Gulf, hoping to seal a major arms sale after the fall’s Australian submarine deal debacle and to strengthen France’s regional role. The two-day visit starting Friday to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency. Returning from the Gulf with a contract to sell French fighter jets to the Emiratis, after almost a decade of talks, would boost France’s defense industry ahead of next year’s presidential election, where Macron is expected to seek a second term. And the red carpet treatment Macron can expect from Gulf political heavyweights would present France as the EU powerhouse in the region.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content