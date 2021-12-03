Maxwell jury to see video of notorious Epstein home

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell are expected to see a law enforcement videotape of the interior of a Florida estate where prosecutors say she and financier Jeffrey Epstein exploited underage victims when the pair lived there together. The video was shot during a 2005 raid a Palm Beach home decorated with nude photos and paintings of young women. The 59-year-old Maxwell denies the allegations against her. Her lawyers say prosecutors are going after her because they can’t try Epstein.