Mom of Illinois State student wants FBI to investigate death

CHICAGO (AP) — A civil rights attorney has joined Jelani Day’s mother to demand the FBI take charge of an investigation into why the Illinois State University graduate student disappeared in August and was later found dead in a river. Ben Crump gained prominence by representing the family of George Floyd and others who were the victims of police brutality and vigilante violence. He told a news conference Friday in Chicago that the Justice Department must make Day’s death a priority. Authorities have said his death remains under investigation. But Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said law enforcement officials have all but told her they believe her son died by suicide, which she dismissed.