Pope laments ‘hostility and prejudice’ with Cypriot Orthodox

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS and NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is lamenting centuries of hostility and prejudice that have divided Catholics and Orthodox. Francis met Friday with the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church and pointed to works of charity as a means to help heal the rift between Catholic West and Orthodox East. Archbishop Chrysostomos II hosted Francis for private talks at his residence and then invited the pope to the brand new Orthodox Cathedral of St. Barnabas for an encounter with the Holy Synod, the highest decision-making body of the Greek Orthodox Church. Sitting in front of the gilded altar and as the Orthodox bishops chanted, Francis lamented the “broad furrows” that history had cleaved between Catholics and Orthodox as a result of the 1,000 year-old Schism.