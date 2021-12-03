Stocks churn higher on Wall Street, capping a volatile week

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are moving tentatively higher in early trading on Wall Street Friday as traders struggle to parse data from a report on the U.S. job market. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going, capping a volatile week of trading during which markets absorbed news of a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus as well as hints from the Federal Reserve that it may pull back its massive support for markets and the economy sooner than planned because of persistent signs of inflation. Treasury yields were modestly higher, while a gauge of fear among U.S. stock investors eased.