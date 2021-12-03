Stocks sink after Wall Street takes another sharp U-turn

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are churning lower on Wall Street Friday after a mixed reading on U.S. jobs led to zig-zag trading, the latest abrupt U-turns for markets following an already dizzying week. The S&P 500 fell 1% in morning trading after giving up an early gain of 0.7%. The market is coming off a jolting stretch, pounded by uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets. Treasury yields were mixed, while a gauge of fear among U.S. stock investors quickly went from easing to worsening.