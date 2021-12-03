Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:58 AM

UAE agrees to buy French warplanes as Macron visits Gulf

By BARBARA SURK
Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — France says the United Arab Emirates has purchased 80 French-made Rafale warplanes for 16 billion euros. There was no immediate confirmation of the deal from Emirati officials. The French Defense Ministry described the deal as France’s largest-ever weapons contract for export. French President Emmanuel Macron is in the Emirates on the first stop of his two-day visit to the Gulf. The two-day visit starting Friday to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency. The red carpet treatment Macron can expect from Gulf political heavyweights would present France as the EU powerhouse in the region.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content