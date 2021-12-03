Wall Street’s wild swings continue as stocks rise, then fall

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are churning in mixed trading on Wall Street Friday following a tough-to-parse report on U.S. jobs, as markets continue to swirl at the tail end of a dizzying week. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower after an early 0.7% gain quickly vanished. It’s coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets. Treasury yields were modestly higher, while a gauge of fear among U.S. stock investors eased. But those movements were also erratic.