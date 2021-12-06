Biden to speak with NATO allies on Ukraine before Putin call

By AAMER MADHANI and DARIA LITNOVA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to consult by phone with European allies about Russia’s troop buildup on the Ukraine border. This is one day ahead of Biden’s highly anticipated video meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Officials from leading NATO members — the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy — are expected to be on Monday’s call with Biden. The U.S. president is looking to coordinate messaging — and potential economic sanctions against Russia — in response to the Ukraine situation. The Biden-Putin conversation also is expected to touch on cybersecurity, Iran’s nuclear program and other issues of mutual concern.