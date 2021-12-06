Court delays N. Carolina filing for legislative, US House

By BRYAN ANDERSON and GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has halted for now candidate filing for U.S. House and state legislative seats while judges consider whether to block district boundaries that lawsuit filers claim are illegal partisan gerrymanders. A Court of Appeals order directed officials not to accept candidates for those seats just before filing began at noon Monday. Filing for other positions are continuing. The temporary stay was sought by and granted to the plaintiffs in a lawsuit led by by the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters. The state has until midday Thursday to respond to the league’s petition.