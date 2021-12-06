EXPLAINER: What is the revived US policy on Mexico border?

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration is set to reinstate a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court this week with changes and additions. A U.S. official says the first migrants are to be sent from El Paso, Texas, back to Ciudad Juarez. Timing was in flux as officials made final preparations, but it may begin Tuesday. The Biden administration is acting under a court order as it seeks to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy in a way that passes legal scrutiny. President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri has forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance.