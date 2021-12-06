French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

LE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors have opened an investigation into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France’s presidential race. Police detained around 60 people after fists and chairs flew and anti-racism activists were left bloodied Sunday at Eric Zemmour’s rally north of Paris. The savage beatings were condemned Monday by the group SOS Racisme, which likened them to white supremacist attacks in the U.S. Prosecutors are also investigating a fracas that involved Zemmour. Videos show a man surging out of the crowd, appearing to briefly lock arms around Zemmour’s neck. France is holding a presidential election on April 10. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek a second term.