Gunmen kill town mayor, wound another in south Philippines

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Motorcycle-riding gunmen have killed a town mayor and wounded another in a brazen attack that also killed their driver and caused villagers to flee to safety in a coastal village in the southern Philippines. Police say the mayors were attacked by at least two men armed with pistols while walking in Zamboanga city shortly after arriving on a speedboat from their island province of Basilan. A bodyguard of the two mayors was wounded and a driver who came to pick them up was killed. The two mayors were reportedly running in May 9 elections. Philippine elections have been marred in the past by bloody feuds and accusations of cheating.