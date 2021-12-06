Jury instructions sewn up in trial over Daunte Wright death

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys and a judge have hammered out jury instructions for the trial of a white Minnesota police officer who said she drew her handgun by mistake when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death in April in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Both sides met in the judge’s chambers on Monday to finalize how the jury will be instructed on definitions of the law. Judge Regina Chu denied several defense requests that would have made the instructions broader to Potter’s advantage. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday. Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force two days after the shooting.