Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted on two charges and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly reduced. The civilian leader was ousted in a de facto coup this year. Her trial has been widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years. It also serves to cement a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the Nobel Peace laureate, who spent 15 years under house arrest for resisting the Southeast Asian nation’s generals but then agreed to work alongside them. Monday’s verdict was the first in a series of cases against Suu Kyi.