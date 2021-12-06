Scholz taps epidemiologist as new German health minister

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz has announced that an epidemiologist who has been a prominent voice of caution in the coronavirus pandemic will be Germany’s new health minister. He will be part of a team that includes the first woman to become the country’s top security official. Scholz presented his center-left Social Democrats’ nominees for the Cabinet hours before the last of the prospective partners in the new three-party government, the environmentalist Greens, planned to announce on Monday whether their members have voted in a ballot to approve the deal to form a coalition government. That would clear the way for parliament to elect Scholz on Wednesday.