Sentence for Maynmar’s Suu Kyi reduced to 2 years in prison

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — State television in Myanmar has announced that country’s military leader reduced Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence by two years. Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was sentenced to four years in prison earlier Monday after being convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated. But hours later, her sentence was cut in half, as was the sentence of former President Win Myint. He was convicted alongside her. The TV report said the sentence reductions were part of an amnesty. According to the report on MRTV, the sentences would be applied at their current detention places, apparently meaning they would not be sent to prison. It’s not clear where Suu Kyi has been held but she has not described it as a prison.