Stocks open higher on Wall Street as travel stocks rebound

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in airlines and other travel-related companies that would benefit from more reopening of the economy. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% in the early going Monday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%. Tech companies fell, pulling the Nasdaq down 0.9%. Delta, United Airlines and Alaska Air each rose about 3%. Traders were encouraged to see that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said early indications suggested that the new omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus may be less dangerous than the delta variant.