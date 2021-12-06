Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, travel companies rebound

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday led by banks and a mix of travel-related companies that stand to benefit from more reopening of the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7%. The Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Airlines and a wide range of travel-related companies made solid gains. Delta Air Lines jumped 5.8% and Expedia Group rose 4.8%. Traders were encouraged to see that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said early indications suggested that the new omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus may be less dangerous than the delta variant.