UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

LONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities say they are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at numerous sites in Parliament. The Sunday Times reported that traces of cocaine were found in 11 locations that are only accessible by accredited parliamentary lawmakers, staff and journalists, including a washroom near Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parliamentary office. House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle said the reports were “deeply concerning” and he would raise them with police “as a priority.” The allegations emerged as the government announced a new strategy to combat drug abuse and drug-related crime. The plans published Monday call for more resources to rehabilitate addicts, alongside a police clampdown on drug dealers and traffickers.