UN delays action on Myanmar and Afghanistan’s bid for seats

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution delaying action on requests by Myanmar’s military junta and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to take their countries’ seats at the United Nations. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid banged his gavel Monday to approve the measure by consensus, without a vote. The decision by the 193-member world body means that the ambassadors from the ousted governments in Myanmar and Afghanistan will remain in their jobs. The assembly’s Credentials Committee recommended last week that the United Nations defer a decision on the credentials of the two countries. It did not schedule another meeting on their credentials.