Watchdog: Israel freezes plan for east Jerusalem settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli monitoring group says Jerusalem municipal officials have frozen plans to build a large Jewish settlement at an abandoned airport in east Jerusalem. Monday’s decision comes in the wake of heavy U.S. opposition to the project. The plan calls for building 9,000 housing units for ultra-Orthodox Jews. It is considered especially controversial because it is in an area surrounded by three densely populated Palestinian communities. Peace Now says that city officials put the plan on hold, citing the need for an environmental study. Jerusalem municipal officials had no immediate comment. But Israel’s foreign minister said earlier Monday that Israel would not allow the issue to create a crisis with the U.S. administration.