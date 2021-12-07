Biden-Putin talks yield no breakthrough in Ukraine tensions

By AAMER MADHANI and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin were still far apart after two hours of talks on the escalating crisis caused by Russia’s massing of tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine. Biden delivered a simple message during Tuesday’s video call with Putin: invade Ukraine again and face painful sanctions that will do resounding harm to your economy. Putin’s aides said the Russian leader told Biden Russian troops were on their own territory and don’t threaten anyone. With no immediate breakthrough to ease tensions on the Ukraine question, the U.S. emphasized a need for diplomacy and de-escalation.