New soccer league helps Gaza amputees cope with war trauma

By FARES AKRAM

Associated Press

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The players race across the pitch on crutches, jostling for the soccer ball, passing it back and forth. Their prosthetic legs are lined up along the sidelines at a stadium in the Gaza Strip. They are the first Palestinian national soccer team made up entirely of amputees — players drawn from a population of hundreds that has grown in recent years through rounds of fighting between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers. They say it helps them cope with the trauma of their injuries and the hardships of living in Gaza, which has endured four wars with Israel and an ongoing blockade since Hamas seized power in 2007.