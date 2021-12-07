Omicron confirmed in nine African countries, say officials

By RISDEL KASASIRA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Omicron cases have been confirmed in at least nine African countries, with some officials reporting that initial cases appear to be mild. Countries reporting omicron include: Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe. South Africa remains the epicenter of the omicron outbreak, with experts saying that the overwhelming majority of its thousands of new cases per day are of the new variant. In East Africa, Uganda reported its first seven cases of omicron on Tuesday. Uganda’s Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng said all of the seven travelers have mild symptoms.