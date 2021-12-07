Police: Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem, suspect flees on foot

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say an Israeli woman was stabbed and seriously wounded in a tense neighborhood in east Jerusalem. They say the suspect fled. The stabbing took place in Sheikh Jarrah, where several Palestinian extended families are at risk of being evicted by Jewish settlers amid a decades-long legal battle. Protests and clashes there last spring helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war. Sirens could be heard echoing across the neighborhood as traffic was heavy with morning commuters. The attack came days after a Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli man and tried to stab a member of the Border Police just outside Jerusalem’s Old City before being shot dead.