Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:09 PM

Saudi suspect in Khashoggi killing arrested in France

By SYLVIE CORBET and NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France. A French judicial official said the suspect was being held Tuesday on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant. He requested not being named in accordance with the French justice system’s customary practices. French radio RTL said the Saudi national, Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi, was arrested at the Roissy airport near Paris as he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh. Al-Otaibi was one of over a dozen Saudi officials sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in 2018 over Khashoggi’s killing and dismemberment at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content