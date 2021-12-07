Scott Peterson faces new life sentence in wife’s 2002 death

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson is set to be resentenced to life in prison in the 2002 slayings of his pregnant wife and unborn son. The California Supreme Court ruled a year ago that his jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty in a case that gripped the world then and since. Prosecutors opted to settle this time for life without parole. Wednesday’s hearing is expected to be brief but could be emotional. It may include statements from Peterson and family members of 27-year-old Laci Peterson. She was eight months pregnant when she was killed carrying the boy the couple planned to name Connor.