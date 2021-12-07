Seattle socialist politician faces tight race in recall push

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Preliminary results show voters in Seattle narrowly in favor of recalling socialist City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. She’s the firebrand who pushed the city to adopt a $15 minimum wage, raged against hometown tech giant Amazon for its business practices and angered many with her aggressive political tactics. But because of the mail-in vote, definitive results may not be known for several days. Election results in Seattle are known to swing significantly before final results are posted. If Sawant is recalled, the other eight City Councilmembers would appoint a replacement until a special election next November.