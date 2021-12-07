Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man freed after 27 years

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who spent over two decades in prison for what a court is calling a wrongful murder and armed robbery conviction has been released from prison. WCVB-TV reports that James Lucien, 48, was serving a life sentence in connection to the 1994 fatal shooting of Ryan Edwards, 23. Lucien said Tuesday after Judge Robert Ullman cleared the convictions against him in Suffolk County Superior Court, “I’ve been waiting a whole 27 years for this, and now I have the opportunity to be free.” Edwards’s family members opposed Lucien’s release. Dionne Richards, Edwards’ sister, said, “Now he’s free and there’s nobody to help our family, and my brother’s murder goes as another unsolved murder.”