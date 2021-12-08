Skip to Content
France: Arrested man not the suspect in Khashoggi’s murder

By THOMAS ADAMSON
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have announced that a man arrested at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport linked to the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was misidentified.The Paris General Prosecutor’s office issued a short statement Wednesday after over 24 hours of checks. It said that the man arrested Tuesday was not the Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi who is wanted under a 2019 Turkish arrest warrant. French media reported that the mix-up was related to the fact that the detained man had an identical name to al-Otaibi. A judicial official told The Associated Press that the suspect can be held until Thursday morning, but he will likely be released before that.

