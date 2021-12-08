Jan. 6 panel to move forward with contempt against Meadows

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection says it has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson is the panel’s chairman and says in a letter Meadows has already provided documents to the committee, including emails and texts about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Yet Meadows did not show up Wednesday for a scheduled deposition. Meadows’ lawyer informed the panel this week Meadows was ending his cooperation with the panel, citing Trump’s efforts in court to invoke executive privilege.