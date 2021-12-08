Japanese tourists dock at International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space on Wednesday and reached the International Space Station several hours later. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his mission, blasted off Wednesday for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. The trio lifted off as scheduled at 12:38 p.m. (0738 GMT) aboard Soyuz MS-20 from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan and successfully docked at the orbiting outpost almost six hours later. Maezawa and Hirano are scheduled to spend 12 days in space.