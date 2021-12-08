Judge declares mistrial after Florida juror denies verdict

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida judge declared a mistrial in a murder case after jurors failed to agree on a verdict following more than five days of deliberations. The jury had delivered a manslaughter verdict against twenty-seven-year-old Dayonte Resiles on Tuesday evening. But the decision was rescinded moments later when a juror said she didn’t agree. The judge sent jurors back Tuesday night and Wednesday to try to reach a decision, but they said they remained deadlocked. Resiles is accused of killing Jill Halliburton Su. She was bound, forced into a bathtub and stabbed about 25 times during a burglary in 2014.