Kremlin: No date set for more talks after Putin-Biden call

By DASHA LITVINOVA, AAMER MADHANI and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to appoint envoys to continue talks in light of escalating tensions involving Russia massing tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine. The Kremlin said Wednesday it was unclear when the talks would happen, but the two leaders intended for them to take place “rather promptly.” Biden and Putin spoke for over two hours on Tuesday. Biden delivered a simple message to Putin: invade Ukraine again and face painful sanctions that will do resounding harm to your economy. Putin’s aides said the Russian leader told Biden that Russian troops were on their own territory and don’t threaten anyone.