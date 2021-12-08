Manchin says he wouldn’t defy parliamentarian on immigration

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin says he would oppose overturning the Senate parliamentarian’s decision if she rules that immigration or other provisions should fall from Democrats’ huge social and environment bill. The remark by the moderate West Virginia Democrat underscores the uphill fight his party faces in keeping some top priorities in the $2 trillion legislation. Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough is expected to decide shortly whether language letting millions of migrants remain temporarily in the U.S. can remain in the bill. She’s also considering the fate of other initiatives, including language curbing pharmaceutical prices. Party leaders hope Congress can approve a final version of the package by Christmas.