Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The chairman of the panel has pledged to move forward with contempt charges now that Meadows is no longer complying with a subpoena. The dueling actions Wednesday laid bare simmering tensions between the committee and Meadows, seen by Democratic lawmakers as a pivotal player in their investigation. They reflect a remarkable turnabout from last week, when Meadows had declared his intention of cooperating with the committee on certain areas of their inquiry. Meadows’ suit was filed in federal court in Washington.